BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Iranian media quoted the Director General of Ports in Hormuzgan Governorate, southern Iran, Ali Reza Muhammad Karaji, as saying:
“An Iranian cargo ship was rescued from sinking after entering the Hamriyah port in the city of Sharjah in the UAE.”
In a statement to the Mana News Agency of the Iranian Ports Authority, Karaji said:
“The rescue operation was carried out with the cooperation and assistance of the Emirati Coast Guard forces.”
He explained that the Iranian ship was subjected to technical problems in the propulsion system of the merchant shipping vessel and collided with rocks at the entrance to the Hamriyah port in the Emirates.
He pointed out that “the commercial cargo ship carrying 500 tons of exported goods suffered a technical defect in the propulsion system and then collided with rocks at the entrance to the Hamriyah port, which led to a rupture and leakage of water inside the ship.
The Iranian official pointed out, “With the approval of the UAE Coast Guard and in coordination with the Hormuzgan Center for Maritime Search and Rescue, Maritime Protection and Safety in the port of Linga, southern Iran, a rescue team was sent to the collision site in the Emirates.”
Karaji stated other details about the rescue operation, noting that it took place “in the internal waters of the United Arab Emirates and was carried out in cooperation and with the assistance of the UAE Coast Guard and a team consisting of the Search and Rescue Center of Hormuzgan Ports, the Maritime Administration, Linga Port, and the Shipping Representative at Hamriyah Port in the Emirates.”
