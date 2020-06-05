BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – The Iraqi Minister of Parliament for the Basra Governorate, Kazem Fenjan Al-Hammami, stated announced on Friday that an Iranian ship named had sunk in Iraqi territorial waters outside the entrance of the Khawr Abdullah Canal.
Al-Hamami, who is the former Minister of Transport, told Shafaq News of Iraq that Iraqi rescue ships rushed to save the ship’s crew, adding that four people were rescued from the ship’s crew who were alive.
Al-Hamami pointed out that the search part is continuing for five others believed to be dead.
For its part, the Iraqi National News Agency (NINA) (an independent news agency) quoted an informed source as saying that the Iranian ship that sank in the middle of last night in the Iraqi territorial waters in the Khawr Abdullah Canal area was waiting to be instructed to enter the port of Umm Qasr.
The source pointed out that “the ship was loaded with (850) tons of ceramics, and the cause of its sinking was not known,” noting that “the site of its sinking is far from the Iraqi shipping lane and does not hinder maritime navigation in Iraq.”
