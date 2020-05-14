BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – An Iranian shipping company has announced that its vessel was involved in an accident in the Strait of Singapore due to a technical failure.

The company’s statement stated that the Iranian commercial ship was stalled and stopped in the Strait of Singapore due to technical problems, stressing that there were no human and environmental losses resulting from the accident.

The company added that the ship is under control and that its crew is working to repair it and reduce any possible environmental pollution in the Strait, stressing that it is registered with all international insurance companies.

Source: RT Arabic

