BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The bodyguard of Iranian nuclear Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has survived his gunshot wounds after a successful surgery, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported on Sunday.
Citing the bodyguard’s brother, the Mehr News Agency reported that Hamed Asghari is expected to make a full recovery after the completion of his surgery this weekend.
“My brother has been shot several times, but with the efforts of doctors, his current condition is improving,” the brother told Mehr News.
Asghari was reported to have been one of the bodyguards that confronted the armed assailants that opened fire on the vehicle carrying the late Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on November 27.
Fakhrizadeh was still alive following the attack on his vehicle; however, the Iranian Ministry of Defense later announced that he succumbed to his wounds, despite the efforts to revive him at a local hospital in Tehran.
Following the assassination, Iranian officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, accused Israel of being behind the killing of Fakhrizadeh, who was said to be one of the Islamic Republic’s leading nuclear scientists.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.