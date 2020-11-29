BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Sunday that the blood of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh “will remove restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program and pave the way for the lifting of sanctions on the country.”
“The enemy is following the path of assassinating scientists to fight the Iranian people,” he said during a closed meeting of Parliament on the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in the presence of the Minister of Security.
He continued: “The relevant organizations and institutions must turn the loss of the world into an opportunity to strengthen forces in various economic, security, defense, and nuclear fields, as well as refrain from sending any sign of weakness or lack of confidence to the American political system.”
Ghalibaf warned the party behind the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, saying: “The criminal enemy will not regret the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, until a strong response that will deter him from any other future mistakes.”
On Friday, November 27, the head of the Research and Technology Center at the Iranian Defense Ministry, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in an assassination operation.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defense stated that “armed terrorist elements attacked a car carrying Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Research and Technology Center at the Ministry of Defense, on Friday afternoon.”
They indicated that during the clash between his security team and the terrorists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in saving his life.
