BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard issued its most powerful direct military threat to the United States, saying, “We have the ability to strike and destroy all American bases in the region in one moment.”

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said in an interview with Iranian state television, as reported by Al-Mayadeen TV, that “despite the Americans possessing the power, the Revolutionary Guards have learned how to fight them and they can strike them, destroy their defenses, and deal a severe blow to them, by launching 500 missiles simultaneously by any means.”

Hajizadeh said the “Great Prophet” drills in central Iran, which started on Friday, were “the first stage of the maneuvers, in their 15th edition, are simulated operations to attack the enemy’s strengths and defensive fortifications.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that, “at this stage of the maneuvers that took place, the enemy’s air defenses were destroyed by the UAV system, and moments later the missiles were launched to destroy the main enemy sites with separate warheads and radar, and it takes less time to prepare and launch than its predecessors.”

He would add: “These missiles, after their stability in the required place, need less than five minutes for guidance and launch. They also fly at different altitudes towards the specified targets, and have the ability to penetrate the enemy’s missile shield.”

Source: Al-Mayadeen