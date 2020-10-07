BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – On Tuesday, the Revolutionary Guards of Iran unveiled a military system that causes a potential problem for stealth warplanes.
In a special ceremony on Tuesday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard released the curtain on a new radar system, which was entirely manufactured by the Aerospace Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
According to the Fars News Agency, the radar that was built to cause issues for enemy aircraft, especially U.S.-made planes (RQ-170 or Stealth aircraft), which are known for their stealth capabilities.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards presented two new types of the Iranian Ghadir radar system, which was unveiled for the first time in 2013.
The newspaper pointed out that the Revolutionary Guard, earlier, had supported the Iranian army with eight systems distributed in various parts of the country.
The newspaper noted that the Iranian Ghadir system is considered a “type of phased array radars” which contain a large number of transmitters and receivers “in a four-way format and without rotation and mechanical movement.”
The system covers all angles, i.e. 360 degrees with a range of nearly 1,000 km, and is operated by only three personnel.
The agency talked about the advantages of the new system, as it indicated that this radar can detect various types of stealth aircraft, in addition to its ability to confront electronic warfare, as it is characterized by low cost and local production.
The Iranian army had confirmed earlier, that the country had reached the stage of self-sufficiency in the field of production and manufacture of “radars that detect stealth aircraft and the ability to confront electronic warfare.”
Iran is ranked tenth in the world among the twenty major countries in the world working in the production of radars, according to the source.
