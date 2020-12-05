BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:55 P.M.) – The head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Ismail Ghaani, visited Iraq and discussed the latest developments with the Prime Minister, the President of the Republic and a number of senior officials.

The Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, told Al-Alam TV on Saturday that “Major General Ismail Ghaani met during his recent visit to Iraq with the prime minister, the president and other Iraqi officials.”

He continued, “Iran does not interfere in the internal affairs of the Iraqi parties and blocs, but these blocs prefer to consult with Iran,” stressing that all Iraqi blocs, political parties and factions have positive relations with his country.

Masjedi explained that the Iranian moves in Iraq “come within the framework of strengthening the government and encouraging political blocs and currents to unite,” noting that “the resistance factions have serious problems with the Americans.”

The Iranian ambassador to Iraq added: “(US President Donald) Trump should not threaten anyone or carry out provocative actions, and if they move against the resistance factions, they will definitely respond.”

It is noteworthy to mention that Iran was a major supporter of Iraq during its war against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), as they helped mobilize local paramilitaries to defeat the terrorist group during the three-year-long war.