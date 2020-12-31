BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Ismail Ghaani, launched a sharp attack on Saudi Arabia during a closed meeting of the Iranian parliament.

Ghaani said, “Saudi Arabia is living under the weight of humiliation as a result of its subordination and its association with the United States.”

“The exit of the American forces from the region is imminent,” stressing the “need for revenge” for the assassination of the late commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

During the meeting, the commander of the Quds Force discussed the latest regional developments, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, which falls on the third of next January, who was killed in an American raid near Baghdad airport.

The Iranian parliamentarian, Ahmed Ali Begi, reported that Ghaani presented at the meetin, a report on the latest regional developments and “resistance forces formations in the region.”

Ghaani said that “given the measures on the agenda of the resistance forces is the complete withdrawal of the American forces.

For his part, Ibrahim Rezaei, a member of the National Security Committee in Parliament, quoted the commander of the Quds Force as saying that “the enemy’s bones are being smashed,” stressing the “necessity for the Americans to leave Iraq and the region.”