BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Ali Larijani, has contracted the coronavirus, the Islamic Republic’s official media wing announced on Thursday.

According to reports, Larijani is currently being quarantined as a result of the coronavirus infection.

The Public Relations Department of the Iranian Parliament issued a statement saying that “after the symptoms of the coronavirus appeared with Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, he was tested for the infection, and after it was found that the test result was positive. The treatment started while he was quarantined.”

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Ministry of Health announced 2,875 new infections and 124 deaths from the coronavirus had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Iran has been hit hard by the coronavirus, as the Islamic Republic has reported several deaths and one of the highest amount of cases across the world.

