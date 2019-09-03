BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian people may have some good news after a long Summer with limited gas due to the ongoing sanctions imposed on the government by Western governments.
According to the naval tracking website, Marine Traffic, the Iranian crude oil tanker, ADRIAN DARYA 1, was last tracked near the Syrian coastal city of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate.
The city of Baniyas is the location of one of Syria’s largest oil refineries; this was also the site of a recent attack on their eastern Mediterranean pipelines.
Since the ship turned off its GPS, the current location of the Iranian oil tanker is unknown at this present time.
The Iranian tanker was previously destined for Port Said in northern Egypt, but its fate remains unknown at this time.
In late June, the authorities in Gibraltar seized the Iranian oil tanker, Grace 1, as it was attempting to enter the Mediterranean from Atlantic waters.
The tanker would be held until August, when the authorities in Gibraltar agreed to release the ship.
The U.S. attempted to seize the ship shortly before its departure, but were unsuccessful.
