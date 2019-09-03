BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian people may have some good news after a long Summer with limited gas due to the ongoing sanctions imposed on the government by Western governments.

According to the naval tracking website, Marine Traffic, the Iranian crude oil tanker, ADRIAN DARYA 1, was last tracked near the Syrian coastal city of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate.

Iranian oil tanker turns off its GPS as it enters Syria’s territorial waters near the Baniyas Oil Refinery. Credit: Marine Traffic

The city of Baniyas is the location of one of Syria’s largest oil refineries; this was also the site of a recent attack on their eastern Mediterranean pipelines.

Since the ship turned off its GPS, the current location of the Iranian oil tanker is unknown at this present time.

The Iranian tanker was previously destined for Port Said in northern Egypt, but its fate remains unknown at this time.

In late June, the authorities in Gibraltar seized the Iranian oil tanker, Grace 1, as it was attempting to enter the Mediterranean from Atlantic waters.

The tanker would be held until August, when the authorities in Gibraltar agreed to release the ship.

The U.S. attempted to seize the ship shortly before its departure, but were unsuccessful.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Russian military deploys to Turkish observation post area in Hama: photos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Soizic
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ta’ich suria!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-03 20:10
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Soizic
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Bravo l’Iran et la Syrie!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-03 21:00