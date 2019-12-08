BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – An Iranian oil tanker was tracked off the coast of Syria after reportedly docking and unloading its cargo at the country’s port.

According to reports, the Iranian oil tanker, Safoora, was tracked leaving Syria, despite its destination being the Port of Dubai.

While it is still not clear what the oil tanker was doing in Syria, some observers have reported that it was delivering oil to the war-torn nation.

Since Syria is currently sanctioned by the United States and the European Union, these deliveries are prohibited.

As was seen in August when the Iranian oil vessel was seized after crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, the United States and United Kingdom have made it clear that they will not allow these kind of deliveries to the Syrian Arab Republic.

