BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 has been photographed off the coast of Syria after sailing across the Mediterranean since its release from Gibraltar.
According to the U.S. space technology firm Maxar Technologies Inc., the Adrian Darya was photographed near the Port of Tartous after turning off its GPS earlier in the week.
The Middle East Eye publication reported that the tanker had already unloaded at least 55 percent of its cargo at the coastal city of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate of western Syria.
A source in Damascus told Al-Masdar that several small ships transported the Adrian Darya’s oil to Baniyas over the last few days.
In late June, the Adrian Darya, then known as the Grace 1, was seized by the Gibraltar authorities after a request was made by the U.K.
The United Kingdom accused Iran of transporting oil to Syria, which is currently under a Western-led blockade.
The Adrian Darya was later released in mid-August, despite the U.S.’ attempts to prevent the vessel from leaving Gibraltar.
Since its release, the vessel has been sailing across the Mediterranean, making its way to the eastern part of the sea before turning off its GPS.
