BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Hussein Amir Abdullahian, Assistant Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, has warned the United States of any new military error. in Iraq.

Abdullahian wrote on Twitter that “the re-positioning and moves of the American military in Iraq and the region might be a kind of psychological warfare.”

He continued: “The White House witnessed firsthand the strength of the Iraqi people … If the Americans commit any new military error, it will undoubtedly lead to a faster American withdrawal from the region and the end of Zionism.”

The possibility of attacks by the U.S. forces against Hashd Al-Sha’abi has increased recently after the international coalition evacuated bases in Iraq. Washington removed its “non-essential” employees from its embassy in Baghdad, and its consulate in Erbil, as it appears they are bracing for a new conflict.

Also, the U.S. on Monday deployed a Patriot air defense missile system at the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Base, where the American soldiers are deployed, and and another installation in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Citing the assistant commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in political affairs, Brigadier General Yadullah Gawani, the Tasnim News Agency of Iran reported that “any American military operation in Iraq would be a major failure”, saying, “If the Americans want to implement a military step in Iraq, they will add a greater strategic defeat from the past to their record.”

“The Americans, by focusing on psychological warfare, somewhat want to advance their actions, and in this area, they launch threats against the resistance factions in Iraq and sometimes some threats to Iran,” Gawani added.

Advertisements