BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Assistant Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, accused the United Arab Emirates of crossing red lines for regional collective security by allowing Israel to have a foothold in the Gulf region.
The Iranian official warned the UAE that it would bear the consequences of any incident related to Israel in the Gulf.
“Any incident that takes place today in the Gulf region, in which Israel is implicated in secret or open, bears its inevitable and dangerous consequences,” he said, pointing out that the UAE and Israel would be punished.
Last week, the UAE and Israel announced an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries under American auspices.
Iran denounced the agreement and its President, Hassan Rouhani, described it as a “grave mistake” by the Gulf state.
