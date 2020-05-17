BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Hussein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the President of the Iranian Shura Council for International Affairs, denied the validity of media reports about an “agreement” between Russia and Iran to push the Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, to resign.

Abdullahian said, in a tweet published Saturday evening, that Assad is “the legitimate President of Syria and the great leader in the fight against takfiri terrorism in the Arab world.”

Abdullahian continued: “The rumor of an agreement between Iran and Russia regarding his resignation is a major lie and American-Zionist media propaganda.”

The Iranian parliamentarian stressed that “Tehran strongly supports the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity of Syria.”

Previously, some media affiliated with the Syrian opposition and some western think tanks spread the rumors that Russia and Iran had reached an agreement to push Assad to resign in order to accelerate the process of a political settlement to the crisis that has persisted in Syria since 2011.

Both Russian and Iranian officials have since debunked these claims, pointing out that there is no truth to these rumors.

