BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kalmundi, said that the explosion at the Natanz facility was caused by a sabotage operation.

According to Al-Alam TV, Kalmundi said that the investigations into the blast indicated that foul play was involved.

The Iranian official further stated that his country had never said, “It will not allow the IAEA to inspect its facilities.”

However, he indicated that this would happen when the IAEA stopped making these allegations.

Iran witnessed an explosion in a building belonging to the Natanz nuclear plant.

Three Iranian officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters that the explosion was a result of a cyber attack, while other officials said that “Israel could be behind the attacks,” but they did not provide any further details.

A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Representative Jawad Karimi Qudusi, revealed in July that “our final conclusion is that the security breach and overcoming security barriers caused the Natanz incident.”

Qudusi, who earlier visited the Natanz site, accompanied by other members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, denied that there was a “suspicious object that hit the site from outside the facility.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that “Tehran will respond firmly to any government that is proven to be involved in the Natanz nuclear complex incident in Isfahan, central Iran.”