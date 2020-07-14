BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Secretary of the Expediency Council for Diagnosing the System of Interest in Iran, Mohsen Rezai, said on Monday that the ‘method’ of the late leader of the Quds Force, Major General, Qassem Soleimani, “can help in establishing a new world order.”

In his speech at the second step of the revolution, Rezai considered, “The approach of the martyr Soleimani is a creator of man, a practitioner of jihad, and seeks to work with divine responsibility and the production of thought and strategy,” according to the official Fars News Agency.

He stressed the need for the “guardian’s rule in determining responsibility and how to work with it to be at the forefront of things,” adding that “we must know what our responsibility is when ISIS takes the residents of a village as hostages and places the knife on the necks of innocent people.”

The Secretary of the Expediency Council stated the necessity of “enjoying the collective mind in the path of fulfilling responsibility”, saying: “We have been searching for long hours to reach the collective mind regarding Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and all wars. In fact, the martyr Qassem Soleimani was working until the last hours of his life according to the collective mind to know the duty and how to do it better. ”

Rezai added that “today a person needs a new system and that the approach of the Imam, the leader of the revolution, and the martyr Soleimani bear good teachings to build this system,” saying: “The method of the martyr Soleimani can help to establish a new world order because it is a symbol of thought and good word.”

