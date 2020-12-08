BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The head of the Iranian Shura Council, Muhammad Baghir Ghalibaf, said that the blood of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had lifted the restrictions that were hindering the country’s nuclear sector.

Ghalibaf said during his visit to the family of Fakhrizadeh: “The scientific and jihadist spirit of scholars in the defense and nuclear fields has always put the country on the path of development, and the martyr Fakhrizadeh was one of the certifications of such scholars in the country.”

He continued:, “People like martyr Fakhrizadeh have worked to create power and pride in the country,” stressing that “his effects and services will remain immortal as a golden page in the country’s scientific and research history.”

He added that “the blood of the martyr Fakhrizadeh broke the restrictions that were hindering the nuclear sector, and that the project approved by Parliament (the strategic plan to end the embargo) was on the agenda of the specialized parliamentary committee for 4 months, but Fakhrizadeh’s blood led to shortening the period of studying the project.”

It should be noted that Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near Tehran on November 27th after unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle. The Iranian scientist was rushed to the hospital shortly after the shooting, but the doctors were unable to revive him.

No country or entity has claimed responsibility for the assassination; however, Iran has accused Israel’s Mossad and the opposition group, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) of carrying out the killing.