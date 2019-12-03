BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Iranian naval chief Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced the mass production of Jask cruise missiles during his visit to a military exhibit on Saturday, BulgarianMilitary.com reported on Tuesday, quoting Topwar.
According to the report, all Iranian submarines will be equipped with the Jask missiles, which will ‘significantly’ increase their navy’s range in case of an attack.
Khanzadi reportedly pointed out that the weapons developed as part of the Jask-2 project would all their navy to hit targets over long distances and “will certainly be a serious surprise for the enemy.”
Another project, dubbed “Jask-3,” is under development, Hanzhan said. Thanks to him, it will be possible to use a wider range of missiles in submarines.
Last week, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval command announced that they were arming their fleet with several new speed boats and armed drones.
Iran has been trying to strengthen their naval forces, especially in the Indian Ocean waters as the U.S. and their allies increase their pressure on the Islamic Republic.
