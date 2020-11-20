BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval forces detained a ship carrying the Panama flag in the Gulf waters that it said was “smuggling fuel from another ship,” and arrested 10 sailors and confiscated 300,000 liters of fuel.

The official Fars News Agency stated that the Division 412 of Zulfiqar, affiliated to the Fourth District of the Revolutionary Guard Navy, detained the ship at the coasts of the Barisan Governorate of the Hormozgan Province in the Gulf waters.

A military source in the Revolutionary Guard said, “The ship’s file has been handed over to the judicial authorities in the governorate, to decide on its case, while the country to which the ship belongs, the destination of the smuggled fuel, or the nationality of the sailors who were arrested have not been announced.”

The agency released a video of the ship while it was being held, in which Iranian speedboats appeared surrounding it.

Tehran announced in previous times that it had detained dozens of foreign ships on charges of smuggling fuel, as fuel smugglers are active on the Iranian border, due to its low price compared to neighboring countries, in light of the low national currency due to U.S.-imposed sanctions.