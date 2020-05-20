BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, a number of Iranian naval police were wounded while confronting a ship that was smuggling fuel in the Gulf waters.
According to a report, the operation resulted in the death of two smugglers, the arrest of 11, the seizure of the ship, the confiscation of 200,000 liters of fuel, and the seizure of 13 incendiary missiles aboard the ship.
Hussein Dahke, commander of the Coast Guard in Hormuzgan province, said: “Several ships for smuggling fuel were leaving Iranian waters, and they were the ones who launched incendiary missiles with high destructive capacity on our forces.”
No further details were released.
This latest clash in the Persian Gulf comes at the same time that the U.S. Navy warned Tehran against threatening their vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.
