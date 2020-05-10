BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 A.M.) – Several reports have surfaced this morning about an Iranian naval destroyer bombing one of its own warships in the Persian Gulf.
According to the reports, dozens of sailors were killed when the Iranian destroyer hit the Konarak warship in the Sea of Oman.
According to reports published by local journalists on social media, the frigate was targeted by a missile launched by the Jamran frigate.
Activists wrote that the missile targeted the ship is automatically directed through the radar, without the opportunity for the ship’s crew to keep an eye out for it and know its coordinates, adding that “the damned missile did its job well.”
Reports added that the affected crew was transported from the ship to Chabahar Port, and the official death toll has not been announced yet.
It is noteworthy that the Konarak ship is Iranian-made and has been operating in the third area of Iranian naval operations for two years.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.