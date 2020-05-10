BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 A.M.) – Several reports have surfaced this morning about an Iranian naval destroyer bombing one of its own warships in the Persian Gulf.

According to the reports, dozens of sailors were killed when the Iranian destroyer hit the Konarak warship in the Sea of Oman.

According to reports published by local journalists on social media, the frigate was targeted by a missile launched by the Jamran frigate.

Activists wrote that the missile targeted the ship is automatically directed through the radar, without the opportunity for the ship’s crew to keep an eye out for it and know its coordinates, adding that “the damned missile did its job well.”

Reports added that the affected crew was transported from the ship to Chabahar Port, and the official death toll has not been announced yet.

It is noteworthy that the Konarak ship is Iranian-made and has been operating in the third area of ​​Iranian naval operations for two years.

Advertisements