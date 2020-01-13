BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the U.S. military’s positions in Iraq were allegedly guided by Russian satellite technology, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported, citing Pravda TV.
According to the report, Iran’s missile strikes on the U.S. forces in Erbil and the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Base in Al-Anbar were coordinated with Russian satellites, which Pravda alleges was the reason for their success.
“It is believed that for this reason, 17 of the 19 Iranian ballistic missiles were able to successfully hit their targets at a distance of several hundred kilometers from the Iranian border,” Avia.Pro said.
“It took a change of two generations to bring the accuracy and range to a satisfactory level, which was demonstrated in Syria as a result of attacks on terrorist groups. This allowed the Iranians to loudly announce the achievement of ten-meter accuracy of hits. <…> Using the global GPS positioning system allowed the Americans to make a breakthrough in missile guidance systems of all types. But it can hardly be assumed that the United States will present an opportunity for Iran to use its own satellites to direct missiles at bases located in Iraq. But GPS is not the only satellite system. The Russian GLONASS system has exactly the same capabilities. The Chinese Beidou is not yet very accurate. So you can only guess how the Iranians managed to achieve such amazing accuracy … “, Pravda said.
It should pointed out that satellite images showed the destruction of several sites at the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Base, but Washington said no U.S. troops were harmed during the attack because they took precautionary measures before the missile launch.
