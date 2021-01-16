BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – At least two missiles fired by the Iranian Armed Forces fell within 100 miles of a U.S. warship in the northern region of the Indian Ocean, Fox News reported on Saturday.

Citing an unnamed U.S. official, Fox News reported both missiles landed within 100 miles of the U.S.S. Nimitz aircraft carrier group, with one of the projectiles landing 20 miles away.

“U.S. officials say at least one of the missiles landed 20 miles from the commercial vessel but refused to offer more specifics about the ship, citing privacy concerns. The officials requested anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. , The network indicated that the Iranian missiles fell ‘seriously’ near a merchant ship in the Indian Ocean, and about 100 miles from the ‘Nimitz’ attack aircraft carrier,” Fox News reported.

“We were expecting the missile launch,” one official said, but there was some concern just how close Iran was willing to push the envelope.

However, despite the fact that the missiles fell within 100 miles of the U.S. warships, the Fox News sources said this incident was not cause for worry, as it was still considered a long distance.

The Iranian Armed Forces launched large-scale military exercises in several parts of the Islamic Republic this week, as the country demonstrated its military might using drones, ships and missiles.