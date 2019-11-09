BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Iran on Saturday unveiled a new home-made tank transporter named ‘Kian 700’ in a ceremony that was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

The tank transporter has been manufactured by the Army’s Ground Force experts and enjoys 700/hp engine power and 200 tons of tensile strength.

It is also able to carry two 60-ton tanks on the ultra-heavy home-made ‘Soleiman 3’ towing vehicle.

Kian 700 weighs 17,799kg and runs in 12 gears.

Iran had in 2016 unveiled another ultra-heavy tank transporter named ‘Pouria’ and ‘Fallagh’ optimized tank.

The two new army achievements were unveiled during Beit ul-Muqaddas 28 wargames in the Central province of Isfahan.

“Pouria ultra-heavy tank carrier and Fallagh tanks were unveiled during Beit ul-Moqaddas drills,” General Massoud Reza Zawarei, the head of the Iranian Ground Force’s Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad, told reporters at the time.

He said that Fallagh is equipped with automatic and stabilized Dushka weapon which is controlled by the crew inside.

Source: Fars

Advertisements