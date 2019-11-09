BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Iran on Saturday unveiled a new home-made tank transporter named ‘Kian 700’ in a ceremony that was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.
The tank transporter has been manufactured by the Army’s Ground Force experts and enjoys 700/hp engine power and 200 tons of tensile strength.
It is also able to carry two 60-ton tanks on the ultra-heavy home-made ‘Soleiman 3’ towing vehicle.
Kian 700 weighs 17,799kg and runs in 12 gears.
Iran had in 2016 unveiled another ultra-heavy tank transporter named ‘Pouria’ and ‘Fallagh’ optimized tank.
The two new army achievements were unveiled during Beit ul-Muqaddas 28 wargames in the Central province of Isfahan.
“Pouria ultra-heavy tank carrier and Fallagh tanks were unveiled during Beit ul-Moqaddas drills,” General Massoud Reza Zawarei, the head of the Iranian Ground Force’s Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad, told reporters at the time.
He said that Fallagh is equipped with automatic and stabilized Dushka weapon which is controlled by the crew inside.
Source: Fars
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.