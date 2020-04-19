BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Iranian military unveiled two radar systems, “Persian Gulf” and “Monitor”, in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Air Defense Forces, Abdul Rahim Mousavi.
According to the Iranian Fars Agency, the far-reaching and strategic “800-km” Persian Gulf radar is a three-dimensional radar with new technology capable of detecting all conventional targets, stealth and ballistic missiles.
With regard to the Monitor, it is a group of accurate 3D control radars equipped with the latest technology and works with a range of 400 km.
This radar can detect air targets with very high accuracy and detect a variety of small targets at low and medium heights, drones and stealth aircraft.
This radar was designed and manufactured with the aim of long-range air monitoring by the Air Defense Forces’ Self-Sufficiency Jihad organization and in cooperation with knowledge companies and is now ready for operational work.
