BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, announced on Saturday that his forces seized two consignments of smuggled weapons along the Iraqi borde.

“The weapons were seized in Kermanshah province and included items that could be used in terrorist acts,” Brigadier General Heidari said on Thursday.

The Iranian military commander said that the weapons were being sent to aid “the enemies plot to create riots in the country.”

“Western borders are in full security and the Army’s different units are on alert in the area,” Brigadier General Heidari added.

Kermanshah province has over 370 kilometers of common borders with Iraq.

