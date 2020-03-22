BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Iranian military nearly opened fire on a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet jet three days ago after the latter did not obey the warnings from Tehran.
In a video that was released on the YJC news site, the Iranian military’s air defenses locked in on the U.S. F-18 aircraft and nearly fired on the jet before it turned away from the Iranian border.
The moment US fighter jet was nearly shot down.
Funny thing is that this collision happened when a reporter was inside the command center for an AF air defense division, making a report about the readiness of the division. pic.twitter.com/uHPieJ2j2J
— Saeed Biglari (@Haman_Ten) March 22, 2020
As shown in the video above, a reporter was with the Iranian military’s air defense division during the incident and he later interviewed the commander after the near confrontation.
The U.S. has yet to comment on these accusations; however, this marks the first time that the Iranian and U.S. militaries have come close to a confrontation since the January 8th missile strikes in Iraq.
