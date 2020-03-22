DEADLY MISSION: A US F-18 Hornet combat jet which bombed an Islamic State control centre in Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Iranian military nearly opened fire on a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet jet three days ago after the latter did not obey the warnings from Tehran.

In a video that was released on the YJC news site, the Iranian military’s air defenses locked in on the U.S. F-18 aircraft and nearly fired on the jet before it turned away from the Iranian border.

As shown in the video above, a reporter was with the Iranian military’s air defense division during the incident and he later interviewed the commander after the near confrontation.

The U.S. has yet to comment on these accusations; however, this marks the first time that the Iranian and U.S. militaries have come close to a confrontation since the January 8th missile strikes in Iraq.

 

I can't wait them to shoot at USN piloted aircraft : Pentagon has given the green light to retaliate on any aggression, we way then witness a very funny SEAD (supression of enemy air defenses) operations. I'm curious to see the newest version of AGM-88 HARM at works characteristics look pretty interesting.
If the seeker can send video footages like several Israeli missiles do, it can even be cartoonesque.
If the seeker can send video footages like several Israeli missiles do, it can even be cartoonesque.

