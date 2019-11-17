BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Iran has begun mass producing laser cannons in order to improve their air defenses, the Iranian Ministry of Defense announced this week.
According to the Tansim News Agency, General Qassem Taqizadeh said Iran has obtained the technical know-how to manufacture laser air defense cannons for bringing down hostile quadcopters and small aircraft.
General Taqizadeh said that the weapons passed the initial laboratory tests and were now being manufactured in their assembly lines.
“Efforts are underway to manufacture all ground-to-ground ballistic missiles with pinpoint accuracy, the general further said, adding that Iran is now among the world’s top five powers in the missile industry,” the Tasnim Agency said.
In August, Iran unveiled plans to utilize advanced cannons using high-power laser beams for annihilating stealth aircraft.
