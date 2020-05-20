BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The China-based Sohu News Agency reported this week that Iran will likely not focus on buying weapons from Russia, as they already copy many of their weapons already.

According to Sohu, Iran has copied several Russian weapons, including tanks and their air defense systems.

The Sohu article specifically mentioned the Iranian Karrar tank, which is supposed to be a prototype of the Russian T-90.

However, they were quick to point out that while it looks like a T-90 tank, it functions more like an improved T-72 tank.

“The design of the Karrar tank shows that Iran’s progress is not small, at first it surprised only by its appearance, but now it does not look like it. Nevertheless, if you look carefully, you will see that this is just a reference to the design of the T-90 tank. This is an improved model of the T-72. The range of changes is still not small. The tank did not get rid of the original design. The Russian technical base is still very good. It’s easy to see that Iran’s progress in tank technology is still pretty fast, but Iran’s imagination is very bad,” Sohu News said.

Nevertheless, a number of authoritative sources in Iran stated that Tehran is not considering the possibility of acquiring Russian T-90 tanks, although the latter have proven themselves well in Syria, as they are more interested in using their technologies in Iran.

Advertisements