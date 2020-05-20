BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The China-based Sohu News Agency reported this week that Iran will likely not focus on buying weapons from Russia, as they already copy many of their weapons already.
According to Sohu, Iran has copied several Russian weapons, including tanks and their air defense systems.
The Sohu article specifically mentioned the Iranian Karrar tank, which is supposed to be a prototype of the Russian T-90.
However, they were quick to point out that while it looks like a T-90 tank, it functions more like an improved T-72 tank.
“The design of the Karrar tank shows that Iran’s progress is not small, at first it surprised only by its appearance, but now it does not look like it. Nevertheless, if you look carefully, you will see that this is just a reference to the design of the T-90 tank. This is an improved model of the T-72. The range of changes is still not small. The tank did not get rid of the original design. The Russian technical base is still very good. It’s easy to see that Iran’s progress in tank technology is still pretty fast, but Iran’s imagination is very bad,” Sohu News said.
Nevertheless, a number of authoritative sources in Iran stated that Tehran is not considering the possibility of acquiring Russian T-90 tanks, although the latter have proven themselves well in Syria, as they are more interested in using their technologies in Iran.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.