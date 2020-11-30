BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – On Monday, Iraqi intelligence sources told RT Arabic about the alleged killing of a commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and three of his bodyguards, on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

The Iraqi intelligence sources told the Russian news site: “The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Muslim Shahdan, was killed today, along with three of his bodyguards, at the Iraqi-Syrian border.”

The sources added, “The preliminary information has not yet confirmed whether the strike was by a drone or an assassination in another way.”

No further details have been released regarding the death of Shahdan; however, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya TV has also posted a similar story.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has not commented on these allegations, nor is it clear whether or not he was killed in Syrian or Iraqi territory.

The alleged death of Shadan comes just days after Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near Tehran.

Fakhrizadeh was traveling through Greater Tehran when his vehicle came under attack; his bodyguards managed to fend off the attack, but the nuclear scientist was fatally wounded.

Iran has accused Israel and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI) of playing a role in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, who was considered one of the leading nuclear scientists in the Islamic Repbulic.