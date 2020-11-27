BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Chief-of-Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, warns “severe revenge” awaits those behind the assassination of the Islamic Republic’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“Severe revenge awaits the killers of the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Support,” he said as reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces emphasized: “Terrorist groups and the perpetrators of this blind act should also know that severe revenge awaits them.”

General Bagheri added: “While congratulating and condoling the martyrdom of this defense industry scientist, I assure the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defense and Support of the Armed Forces, his colleagues and the family of the martyr to prosecute and punish the perpetrators of this assassination. We will not give up.”

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated outside of Tehran on Friday, when unknown assailants blocked his vehicle and opened fire on him and his bodyguards.

The nuclear scientist was quickly rushed to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds, but later succumbed to the injuries.