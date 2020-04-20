BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, said in his speech during the General Conference of the leaders of the Internal Security Forces that it is “not easy” deterring the U.S. and Israel.

Major General Mohammed Bagheri stated that “deterrence in front of vampire enemies such as the United States and the Zionist entity is not easy.”

He said that “the countries that are stirring wars rather than pursuing the affairs of their people have not and would not have dared to attack Iran.”

The Chief of the General Staff pointed out that the assassination of the late Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani by the United States in the vicinity of Baghdad Airport on January 3 “is not a courageous act”, stressing that “it is a desperate and emotional act by the enemy that he assassinated someone who was a guest of another country.”

He stressed that Tehran has responded appropriately to this, and the Iraqi people and the axis of the resistance have responded strongly to this assassination, as the removal of American forces from Iraq was approved in the Iraqi parliament, which is not a small matter.

The Chief of Staff stressed that Iran had responded in a timely manner to the actions of the United States and responded to its threats with strength and competence.

Advertisements