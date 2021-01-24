Iran’s Tasnim News Agency has tweeted a doctored image of Donald Trump playing golf in the shadow of an American B-2 strategic stealth bomber.

The Tweet reads “Revenge is inevitable,” a quote apparently taken from a remark made by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, when he vowed avenge the life of top military commander General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a drone attack on his convoy at Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020, on the order of US President Donald Trump. This led to a major escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran. In retaliation, Iran attacked US military facilities in Iraq.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many users reacted to the post by tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, implying that it goes against the platform’s hate speech policy:

​Twitter was the first social media platform to ban Donald Trump in the wake of the events that rocked the US Capitol on 6 January, saying he violated its rules by “inciting violence.” He denounced the violence and told his supporters to leave the area.

Trump was an avid Twitter user before being blacklisted, regularly posting claims that the US elections were fraudulent, while also slamming his political rivals.

Source: Sputnik

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!