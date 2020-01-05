BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Iranian media posted before seen photos of the late Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday.

In the photos that were released on Sunday, the men can be seen posing for photos, praying, and conversing with one another.

الإعلام الإيراني ينشر لأول مرة مجموعة من الصور الأرشيفية التي تظهر قائد فيلق القدس الإيراني الراحل قاسم سليماني مع الأمين العام لـ"حزب الله" اللبناني حسن نصر الله pic.twitter.com/Clz0CY0rLu — الميدان نيوز (@almidankw) January 5, 2020

The Hezbollah leader’s son, Mohammad Jawad Nasrallah, would later share a photo of the two men.

Major-General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by the U.S. Armed Forces on Thursday, January 2nd, while he was traveling through the Greater Baghdad area.

Also in the vehicle with Soleimani was the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi), Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes; their funeral processions were held on Sunday.

