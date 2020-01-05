BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Iranian media posted before seen photos of the late Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday.
In the photos that were released on Sunday, the men can be seen posing for photos, praying, and conversing with one another.
الإعلام الإيراني ينشر لأول مرة مجموعة من الصور الأرشيفية التي تظهر قائد فيلق القدس الإيراني الراحل قاسم سليماني مع الأمين العام لـ"حزب الله" اللبناني حسن نصر الله pic.twitter.com/Clz0CY0rLu
— الميدان نيوز (@almidankw) January 5, 2020
The Hezbollah leader’s son, Mohammad Jawad Nasrallah, would later share a photo of the two men.
Major-General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by the U.S. Armed Forces on Thursday, January 2nd, while he was traveling through the Greater Baghdad area.
Also in the vehicle with Soleimani was the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi), Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes; their funeral processions were held on Sunday.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.