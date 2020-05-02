BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Iran’s Young Journalists Club (YJC) interviewed a military official on Saturday regarding the alleged death of Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Force.
In the interview, the YJC asks if the Iranian official if the reports about Brigadier General Hajizadeh being killed by an Israeli airstrike in Syria were true.
“Nothing has happened to General Hajizadeh”, the Iranian official told YJC, pointing out that this was spread by foreign news agencies.
In particular, the news was first claimed by Syrian opposition media, but was spread without any proof.
The claims said that General Hajizadeh was killed during the recent Israeli attack on southern Syria.
Typically, the IRGC announces the death of their fighters in Syria, especially when it is a high-ranking commander like Hajizadeh.
