BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The semi-official Tasnim News Agency of Iran reported this evening that the Israeli ship, The Hebron, was targeted near the United Arab Emirates (UAE) port of Fujairah in the Arabian Sea.

“The Israeli ship was targeted at the Emirati port of Fujairah,” the agency tweeted, adding that the number of the Israeli ship that was targeted is 9690559, it is called Hebron, and it belongs to the Israeli PCC company which transports cars.

اخبار غیررسمی از هدف قرار گرفتن یک #کشتی_اسرائیلی در نزدیکی سواحل امارات برخی خبرها از هدف قرار گرفتن یک کشتی رژیم صهیونیستی در نزدیکی بندر الفجیره امارات حکایت می‌کند pic.twitter.com/VOmSgAyNVv — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 13, 2021

No further details have been released. Israel has blamed the attack on Iran, Israeli Channel 12 reported, citing unnamed ​officials. No casualties have been reported following the incident, the channel added. On 28 February, an Israeli-owned ship was targeted in the Gulf of Oman while en route to Dubai – Prime Minister Netanyahu blamed the explosion on Iran. Tehran rejected the accusations as “groundless”.

