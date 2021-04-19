BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Iranian Kayhan newspaper reported on Sunday that Tehran has asked the International Police (Interpol) to help arrest a person suspected of having a role in the Natanz nuclear reactor incident.

The newspaper said, “The Iranian intelligence and judicial agencies are currently trying to arrest him and return him to the country.”

“This person is 43 years old, and after his identity was revealed, the necessary measures were taken through Interpol to arrest and return him.”

As of Sunday, the man identified as Reza Karimi has not shown up on the INTERPOL website.

On Saturday, Iranian television published a picture of the person involved in the attack on the Natanz nuclear facility, indicating that Karimi was an Iranian citizen, and that he was 43 years old.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said that his country would respond to Israel at the appropriate time and place to the Natanz attack, indicating that the incident would have led to a disaster and a crime against humanity if it led to radioactive contamination.

The Israeli public radio reported, citing intelligence sources, as saying that the Mossad behind the Natanz incident.

A spokesman for the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Behrouz Kamalondi, confirmed that the electricity distribution network at the Natanz facility had had an incident, while the head of the organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, said that the incident was an act of sabotage, describing it as “a heinous move and condemned nuclear terrorism.”

In the wake of the Natanz attack, Iran announced that it would raise the level of uranium enrichment to 60%, and the Atomic Energy Organization confirmed that this would start last Friday.

