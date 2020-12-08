BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that his country will continue to support Syria’s government and people, and as a strategic ally, Iran always stand by Syria until its final victory.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support Syria, its government and people, as a strategic ally, and we will always stand by Syria until its final victory,” the Iranian president said during his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Miqdad, adding, “We consider the Astana track useful in order to preserve the interests of Syria and its territorial integrity.” “.

Referring to Trump’s admission of annexing part of Syria to Israel, Rouhani said: “The Zionist occupiers must be confronted until the liberation of the occupied territories, including the Golan,” adding that “the primary goal of terrorism and sanctions is to pressure the legitimate and independent states and governments in the region, so we are well aware of it.”

On Tuesday evening, Israel sent a “request to the UN Security Council,” regarding Iran’s “military attempts in Syria.”

In a letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations , Antonio Guterres, and the current President of the UN Security Council, Inga Rhonda King, Israel’s representative to the United Nations, Gilad Ardan, called for steps to be taken against “Iran’s attempts to establish a military position in Syria, after planting explosive devices from Tehran to the occupied Golan,” the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli delegate pointed out that the incidents that the his country blamed the 840th unit of the Iranian Quds Force, stating that this incident “represents a grave and flagrant violation of the disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel concluded in 1974 at the end of the October War,” warning that it “may lead to a dangerous escalation in the region and pose a threat not only to the civilian population but to the United Nations personnel on the ground.