BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday that the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence has identified people connected to the assassination of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Rabiei said that the investigations into the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh “are taking place from all sides, and the nature of the response will be prepared after the investigations are completed.”

“The Supreme National Security Council has already provided information in this regard. The Ministry of Intelligence, through its efforts, noticed movements and succeeded in gaining control of the region. The Ministry of Intelligence has identified the relevant persons and all dimensions are being investigated and when it is finalized, a response will be designed. The important thing is that, as the Supreme Leader pointed out, our nuclear knowledge was not affected and they could not assassinate it. One of our programs is to strengthen research defense knowledge. Attracting the elite and even more credibility for scientific advances, as the Supreme Leader said, we will certainly not neglect our technology,” Rabiei said, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh indicated that “Iran will respond very painfully to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.”

Khatibzadeh accused Israel of assassinating Fakhrizadeh, asserting that “there are clues and evidence of that.”

On Monday, Iran buried the Iranian nuclear scientist, who was assassinated last Friday, November 27th, after his car was targeted near the capital, Tehran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed to respond in a timely manner to the assassination of the prominent nuclear scientist. Rouhani ordered “the necessary follow-up to prevent and confront such terrorist acts that threaten Iran’s security.”

For his part, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called for an investigation into the assassination of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, stressing at the same time the need to inflict final punishment on the perpetrators and leaders of this crime.