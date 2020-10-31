BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – U.S. officials said late Friday that Iranian hackers who sent threatening messages to thousands of Americans earlier this month had accessed the data of a number of voters.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security confirmed, in a joint statement, said that “the perpetrator’s success in obtaining voter registration data in at least one state,” according to Reuters.

The U.S. authorities are preparing to confront any potential cyber infiltration in the presidential elections scheduled for the third of November.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned last week, the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, Marcus Leitner, as a representative of U.S. interests in Iran, in protest against Washington’s accusations that Tehran is interfering in the upcoming U.S. elections.

This came in response to the accusation by the Director of U.S. National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, Iran and Russia of taking measures to try to interfere in the U.S. presidential elections, indicating that Tehran obtained personal information of American voters with the aim of “misleading the vote.”

Sources: Reuters, RT