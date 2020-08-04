BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The deputy commander of the Iranian army’s naval force for coordination affairs, Admiral Hamzah Ali Kawayani, criticized the American presence in the region, describing it as “ineffective and illegitimate.”

“The rulers of America themselves know that their presence in the region is meaningless and ineffective,” Kawayani was quoted as saying by the Fars News Agency.

“If they want security in the region and the seas, the countries of the region and the peoples have the ability to provide security, so America’s rulers know very well that their presence and interests in the region are illegal and unlawful. So far, this illegal presence and blind bombing operations have led to civilian deaths and insecurity in the region.”

He added: “The Islamic Republic affirmed that it is able to guarantee the security of the region as it possesses a capable marine force on a global scale, and seeks to involve the countries and peoples of the region in providing security, so our enemies seek to achieve their illegal interests, and we seek to achieve our legitimate interests.

Last week, Iran carried out a large-scale naval exercise, dubbed the “Great Prophet 14”, near the Strait of Hormuz.

This naval exercise would later be heavily criticized by the U.S. for its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

