BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Iranian fuel that was bound for Venezuela and seized by the U.S. last month is reportedly being transferred to Texas and should arrive in the coming days, the Reuters News Agency reported on Tuesday.
According to Reuters, at least two Iranian tankers seized by the U.S. authorities will be arriving at a Texas port, amid worsening relations between Washington and Tehran.
The report said, citing the shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon, the first fuel cargo from the Liberia-flagged tanker, Euroforce, will arrive in Texas in the next 24 hours. The destination for the seized is the Gulf port of Galveston in southwest Texas.
Meanwhile, the second cargo from the Singapore-flagged tanker, Maersk Progress, is expected to arrive on September 19th to Houston, Texas, Eikon data revealed.
The seizure of these fuel tankers by the U.S. came after an American court issued an order for the cargoes in a civil forfeiture case.
Four Iranian tankers were allegedly seized by partners of the U.S., who have not been disclosed, and transferred to American vessels in order to be transported to Texas.
Iran has responded to these claims by the U.S. by slamming the allegations as false, stating that the cargo had already been sold and was no longer in the Islamic Republic’s possession.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said these claims made by the U.S. came after they lost the vote at the U.N. Security Council over reimposing the weapons embargo against Tehran.
