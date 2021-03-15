BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh accused Israel on Monday of targeting the Iranian ship in the Mediterranean Sea last week, RT Arabic reported.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said: “All options are on the table to defend ourselves if it is confirmed that any party is involved in the incident.”

“Israel subsists on destabilizing security and stability in the region, and its hostile behavior reinforces the assumption of its responsibility for targeting the ship,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Iranian Maritime Organization confirmed that a merchant ship belonging to the Islamic Republic had been attacked, which it described as a “terrorist attack” in the Mediterranean Sea last week.

Khatibzadeh called on the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency to limit his statements to technical issues only, in order to preserve his relations with Iran.

In response to the statements of the US National Security Adviser, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said: “Tehran has not conducted any direct or indirect negotiations with Washington and the diplomatic path is completely clear.”

“All options are on the table to defend Iran’s interests at home and in the region, and Tehran will not hesitate or tolerate anyone in defending its national security,” he added.

Sources: RT, Fars

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!