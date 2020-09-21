Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Moscow on September 24 and have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department and special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Monday.
“Yes, he [Zarif] is coming. His consultations with Sergey Lavrov are planned for September 24,” Kabulov said.
“They will discuss the usual issues — bilateral relations, Syria, JCPOA, other regional issues,” he added.
According to Kabulov, the ministers will discuss potential lifting of arms embargo.
Source: Sputnik
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.