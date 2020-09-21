Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Moscow on September 24 and have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department and special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Monday.

“Yes, he [Zarif] is coming. His consultations with Sergey Lavrov are planned for September 24,” Kabulov said.

“They will discuss the usual issues — bilateral relations, Syria, JCPOA, other regional issues,” he added.

According to Kabulov, the ministers will discuss potential lifting of arms embargo.

Source: Sputnik