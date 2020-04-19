BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will begin on Monday, an official visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus, where he will meet Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, and Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that Zarif will discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, as well as the latest political and field developments to combat terrorism in Syria.

This will be the Iranian Foreign Minister’s first official visit to a country since the coronavirus was declared and international pandemic.

Iran has been greatly affected by the coronavirus, as over 3,000 people have died from the illness since March.

However, since the start of April, Iran has managed to contain the virus, as their death toll per day has greatly decreased.

Advertisements