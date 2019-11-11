BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Iran’s top aide to the foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, stressed on Monday that the Iranian military advisers will stay in Syria as long as Damascus requests it.
Araghchi said in an interview with Sputnik on Monday that the reason for the presence of Iranian military advisers in Syria was because “the Iranians are advisers in Syria at the request of the Syrian government, and will stay there as long as the Syrian government asks for it.”
The U.S. and its allies have repeatedly called on Iran to withdraw its forces from Syria, while actively positioning their troops near the latter’s front-lines.
In regards to the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria, Araghchi stressed that “the issues and problems of the region are particularly complex and there is no military solution, especially the Syrian issue, and we must look for political solutions through participation, dialogue and negotiation.”
“We understand the security concerns of Turkey, but we believe that there are better ways to address those concerns,” he added.
