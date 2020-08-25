BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Iranian border guards in the Western province of Kermanshah discovered and seized tens of U.S.-made guns from smugglers.

“After receiving tips on a possible transit of a weapons and ammunition cargo by smugglers into the country, a team of border guards and intelligence forces at Salas Babajani border area were immediately sent to Chafteh border checkpoint (in Kermanshah province),” an informed source told Fars News on Monday.

The Fars News source said that the border guards traced the smugglers with the help of electro-optical equipment as they were crossing the borderline, noting that the smugglers who faced the Iranian forces’ rapid action left the cargo and fled the mountainous region to the other side of the border.

According to the source, 33 U.S.-made guns were discovered and seized in the operations.

In a relevant development on Sunday, Commander of Iran’s Border Guards Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said that his forces in Saravan region in the Southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan had killed a notorious terrorist and wounded several militants in armed clashes.

“The border guards were informed of the presence of the outlaws in Saravan region, discovered their hideout and took control of the region by dispatching several operational teams,” General Goudarzi said.

He added that the outlaws fired at the border guards and were attempting to flee to the heights of the region, but one of the terrorists who had earlier this year injured one of the border guards in Saravan was killed after proper operational tactics and high volume of fire by the Iranian forces.

“Several weapons, ammunition and telecommunication equipment were taken from the terrorist,” General Goudarzi said.

He added that a number of armed outlaws were also heavily wounded in the clashes and fled to the heights of a neighboring state, noting that their identification and detention is on the border guards’ agenda.

Source: Fars