BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Armed Forces and their Iraqi allies are high alert in Syria, Iraq, and Iran, as they suspect a new wave of attacks by the U.S. military, the Fars News Agency said on Friday.
“Sources close to the Resistance Front said the resistance groups are preparing for pending response to the last night attack on Syria and other terrorist actions of the US government,” Fars News said, alluding the Thursday night attack on the Iranian forces in Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Several explosions were reported in eastern Deir Ezzor on Thursday, when an unknown aircraft began targeting the Iranian forces between the districts of Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal.
This attack on the Iranian forces came just a day after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unleashed a barrage of missiles towards the U.S. military positions in Iraq.
The Iranian missiles targeted a base in Irbil and another in Al-Anbar, which is where most of the projectiles targeted on Wednesday evening.
Iran said that more than 80 U.S. military personnel were killed or wounded, while the U.S. denied these claims. Washington said their forces suffered no casualties, as they took precautionary measures before the attack.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.