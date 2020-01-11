BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Armed Forces and their Iraqi allies are high alert in Syria, Iraq, and Iran, as they suspect a new wave of attacks by the U.S. military, the Fars News Agency said on Friday.

“Sources close to the Resistance Front said the resistance groups are preparing for pending response to the last night attack on Syria and other terrorist actions of the US government,” Fars News said, alluding the Thursday night attack on the Iranian forces in Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Several explosions were reported in eastern Deir Ezzor on Thursday, when an unknown aircraft began targeting the Iranian forces between the districts of Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal.

This attack on the Iranian forces came just a day after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unleashed a barrage of missiles towards the U.S. military positions in Iraq.

The Iranian missiles targeted a base in Irbil and another in Al-Anbar, which is where most of the projectiles targeted on Wednesday evening.

Iran said that more than 80 U.S. military personnel were killed or wounded, while the U.S. denied these claims. Washington said their forces suffered no casualties, as they took precautionary measures before the attack.

